Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.89. 2,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 857,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

