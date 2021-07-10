Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. Wedbush increased their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Lyft in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $960,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock worth $11,345,205. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

