MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 55,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $3,398,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -856.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 373,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,943,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

