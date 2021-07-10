Maple Hits Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $7.44 or 0.00022027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $174,771.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.62 or 0.00878452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

