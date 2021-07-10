Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.08. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.