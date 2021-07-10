Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

