Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $388.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $261.65 and a 1-year high of $390.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

