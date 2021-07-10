Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $125,880,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,415,000 after purchasing an additional 663,803 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $45,811,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $90.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

