Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.15. The company has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

