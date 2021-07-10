Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,893 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

NYSE CCI opened at $201.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $202.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

