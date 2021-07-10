Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

