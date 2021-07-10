Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Trimmed by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $372.94 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

