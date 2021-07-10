MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.75. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $25.25. 184,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,791. The stock has a market cap of $478.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $33.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $4,889,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.