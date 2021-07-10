Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium."

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

