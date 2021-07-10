Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 49.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Vail Resorts by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.63. 177,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.07.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.