McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. On average, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Condire Management LP bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth $11,509,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,660 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,080 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

