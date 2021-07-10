MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 22,951 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $827,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $555,150.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $599,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $552,335.18.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $34,781,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

