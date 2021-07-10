MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

MediWound stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.53. MediWound has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

