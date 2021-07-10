MEET.ONE Hits Market Cap of $4.65 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 506.2% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $12,239.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00118797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,865.88 or 1.00075806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00948723 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

