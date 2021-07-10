MenaPay (MPAY) Price Tops $0.0081

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $564.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.30 or 0.00885255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005389 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

