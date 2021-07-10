Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business, is aiding Mercury Systems’ growth. Strong demand for products resulting in significant deal wins, which is driving sales. Moreover, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors. However, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run. Also, intense competition from CACI and SAIC is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.25.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.