Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 653,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $19,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. S&T Bank grew its holdings in Meredith by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Meredith by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meredith by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meredith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

