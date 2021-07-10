Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meritor’s buyout of AxleTech has enhanced its growth and is expected to result in various commercial and operational synergies. The company is on track to achieve M2022 goals that focus on new business opportunities and margin expansion. Meritor’s regular contract wins are boosting optimism. Its recent contracts with Lion Electric, Volta Trucks, Hexagon Purus and Autocar, for the supply of electric powertrain is expected to bolster revenues. However, the company is reeling under high debt, soaring research and development (R&D) and commodity costs.Elevated leverage of 66% also plays a spoilsport. On a further discouraging note, Meritor projects diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.25-$2.50, lower than $3.23 reported in fiscal 2020. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

NYSE MTOR opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 219,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

