Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $27.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.
MRSN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 224,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,133. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
Read More: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.