Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $27.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

MRSN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after buying an additional 1,475,727 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after buying an additional 924,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after buying an additional 711,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 1,119,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 224,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,133. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

