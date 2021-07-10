Methanex Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

