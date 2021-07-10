Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion.

MX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$61.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.58.

TSE:MX opened at C$42.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.64. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$24.40 and a 1-year high of C$62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -11.30%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.