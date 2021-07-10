Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $82,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.