Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.46.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $359,336,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 338.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,856,000 after buying an additional 571,067 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

