Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,906 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $869,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.72. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

