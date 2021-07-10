Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

