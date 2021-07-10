Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $314.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 56,719 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

