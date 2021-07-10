Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE DTE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,052. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.96. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $290.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.