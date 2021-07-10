Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 7,106 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.06. 143,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.29 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

