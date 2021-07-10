Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 50.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.54.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.37. 976,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.84 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.