Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $403,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CarMax by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 253,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,058 shares of company stock worth $46,542,239. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $134.84. 743,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,213. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

