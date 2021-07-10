Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $800,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $317.31 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.