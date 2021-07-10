Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 84.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The AES by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. 6,073,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

