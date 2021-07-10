Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 566 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Y stock traded up $13.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $673.67. 51,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $694.65. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $471.19 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

