Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $426,000 Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANZUU. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $2,994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $2,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $499,000.

NASDAQ ANZUU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 150,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

