Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.87.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $234.99 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,260 shares of company stock valued at $177,641,888 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.