MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 7,583 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in MetLife by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 29.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

