MML Investors Services LLC Buys 47,192 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 403,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 55,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

