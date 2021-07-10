MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

MKTX stock opened at $460.77 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

