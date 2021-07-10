MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

VSS stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.88 and a 52-week high of $139.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

