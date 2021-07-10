Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molina Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $18.12 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $257.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.15. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

