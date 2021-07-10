Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 222,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Momo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Momo by 25.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 467,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter worth $26,610,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 53.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,160,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 403,200 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

