Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,261,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,863. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

