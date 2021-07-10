MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MoneyGram have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Though the company has paid $100 of its debt recently, its financial leverage is still high. This high proportion of debt in its capital structure might not be favorable at the time when the company’s revenues are under pressure. Low return on equity makes the stock unattractive. Weak investment return due to soft interest rates is a bane too. Nevertheless, the company is expanding its digital business at a breakneck speed. Partnership with fintechs, banks, telcos and e-commerce sites, and significant investments have been made to achieve the same. It is focusing on diversifying its revenue mix geographically to pursue healthier margins. Focus on expense management will aid its margins. Per, the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings for 2021 are likely to decline by 82.4%.”

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $838.17 million, a P/E ratio of -210.36 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 1,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 979.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 254,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 230,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

