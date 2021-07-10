Monument Circle Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 13th (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Monument Circle Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MONCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 13th. Monument Circle Acquisition had issued 21,800,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of MONCU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

