Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.50 ($117.06).

HEN3 opened at €87.76 ($103.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €92.93. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

